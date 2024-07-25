CrowdStrike Outage Exposes Windows Risks: Why Linux is the Better Choice
On July 19, 2024, a significant incident underscored the vulnerabilities of Windows for mission-critical tasks. A CrowdStrike sensor configuration update caused system crashes and blue screens of death (BSOD) on millions of Windows devices, disrupting businesses, hospitals, airlines, and more. This event highlights the need for a robust and reliable alternative: Linux.