Games: Necesse, Horticular, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Top-down Terraria-like 'Necesse' gets a huge graphics update on August 10
Necesse is an impressive game but the graphics were a bit on the plain side. This changes dramatically on August 10 with the exciting Graphics Update. Very much a play it as you want it game, a lot like a top-down Terraria even with elements of village building with NPC helpers too with a sprinkle of RimWorld even.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Horticular is a beautifully relaxing garden-restoring game inspired by Viva Pinata
Inspired in parts by both Viva Pinata and Rollercoaster Tycoon, inDirection Games and Slug Disco just released Horticular and it's as sweet as they come. Note: key provided by publisher.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Besiege: The Splintered Sea Expansion gets more levels in the latest update
Besiege: The Splintered Sea Expansion was already really clever, and now it's just that little bit bigger and better thanks to a recent update.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Huge factory sim Shapez 2 releases on August 15 with over 300k wishlists
It's almost time to get cutting some shapes, with the Early Access release of Shapez 2 coming on August 15. Their press team mentioned the developer has managed to build up over 300,000 wishlists, so at this point it's pretty much guaranteed to be a success early on.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The new detachable JSAUX Dock will fit a Steam Deck, ROG Ally X, Legion Go and more
You have to hand it to JSAUX, they have something for everything at this point. And they just launched their new 6-in-1 JSAUX Dock that can be pulled apart. Compatible with the Steam Deck, ROG Ally / Ally X, Legion Go and no doubt many others if they all fit.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ In Hollow Survivors: Prologue you play as one of the few remaining sane Hollows
Hollow Survivors: Prologue is out today, giving us a slice of what to expect from this rogue-lite dungeon crawler where you play as one of the few remaining sane Hollows. Since it's a Prologue, it's more like a standalone demo but it seems to be worth a look and offers Native Linux support too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the demo for ColdRidge a Wild West turn-based exploration game
Made with Godot Engine, ColdRidge is a cowboy themed Wild West turn-based exploration game that looks really worth your time. Coming from the Paris-based team at Frog Collective, this is their first game.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Games confirmed a 'restructuring of operations' with reports of all staff gone
Tough times for indies, as Humble Games have confirmed they've done a "restructuring" of the publisher with previous staff saying everyone has been let go. This does not affect Humble Bundle / Humble Store though, as they were separate.