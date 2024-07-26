Software Overviews or Lists

Tux Machines

Fwupd Linux Firmware Updater Adds Unofficial Support for Raspberry Pi 5

The biggest new feature in the fwupd 1.9.22 release is support for updating the firmware on the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer. However, even though you’ll be able to update your Raspberry Pi 5’s firmware with fwupd, this support is marked as “unofficial” in this release.

VirtualBox 7.1 Promises Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing on Linux

VirtualBox 7.1 promises a modern Qt 6-based GUI that offers a selection between Basic and Experienced user levels with reduced or full UI functionality and better accessibility, Wayland support for clipboard sharing on both Linux guests and hosts, a new NAT engine with IPv6 support, and ARM virtualization for Linux and BSD VMs on macOS/ARM host.

Qt Creator 14 Open-Source IDE Released with Support for Lua-Based Plugins

Coming more than three and a half months after Qt Creator 13, the Qt Creator 14 release introduces support for Lua-based plugins, which lets developers extend the capabilities of Qt Creator without compiling C++ plugins for all supported platforms. APIs will be provided for tasks like registering language servers, actions, and preferences.

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa X4 with Intel Alder Lake-N Processor and 2.5GbE LAN Now Available for Preorder

Radxa has launched a new single board computer this month, featuring the Intel N100 low-power processor. It is now available for preorder from multiple distributors in 4GB and 8GB RAM configurations. Key features of this SBC include Wi-Fi 6, an M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs, and an RP2040 for GPIO support.

(Updated) Forlinx’s New SoM Leverages Rockchip RK3562J Quad-Core Processor

Forlinx Embedded has launched the FET3562J-C SoM, a versatile system on module with an optional 1 TOPS NPU, optimized for a broad range of applications including industrial automation, consumer electronics, smart healthcare, energy, and telecommunications.

Linux-Compatible Board Built Around RK3576 with 6TOPS NPU for AIoT Applications

The Forlinx Embedded FET3576-C SoM and its carrier board are designed to meet the demands of the AIoT market, emphasizing high performance, substantial computing power, and energy efficiency. Built around the Rockchip RK3576, this hardware platform incorporates dual GbE LAN ports, PCIe support, wireless capabilities, as well as CAN and RS485 protocols.

Software Overviews or Lists

Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Linux Mint 22 is now available for download as the latest stable release of this popular Ubuntu-based operating system for the masses featuring the Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE desktop environments.
The Debian Project mourns the loss of Peter De Schrijver
The Debian Project mourns the sudden passing of our fellow developer and friend, Peter De Schrijver
Openwashing by Facebook and Hijacking/Misuse of the "Linux" Brand
Switzerland mandates government agencies use open-source software
Federal Law on the Use of Electronic Means for the Fulfillment of Government Tasks
 
OnlyOffice Desktop Editors 8.1 review - Still only good, not great
Let's start with a disclaimer. I know the product name ought to be capitalized
Software Overviews or Lists
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: TinyWatch, Raspberry Pi 5, and More
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO Tales
Programming Leftovers
Linux Devices and Open Hardware
today's howtos
Software: LocalSend, Alpaca, FOSS Weekly, Dolphin, and Libtool
Red Hat Leftovers
Android Leftovers
AAEON ACP-1078 – A Rockchip RK3568-powered 7-inch touchscreen panel PC for manufacturing and logistics
Ubuntu Pack 24.04 now available in ten editions with extra apps, drivers, and codecs
Although Ubuntu Linux comes with some apps out-of-the-box
Mozilla: Firefox and Rust
OpenBSD enthusiast cooks up guide for the technically timid
OpenBSD Workstation for the People
Radxa Promotions and Purism on Avoiding a Monoculture with Secure Diverse Technology
today's leftovers
Windows TCO: CrowdStrike, Ransomware, and More
Secure Boot is completely broken on 200+ models from 5 big device makers | Ars Technica
Keys were labeled "DO NOT TRUST." Nearly 500 device models use them anyway.
Gokapi 1.9 File Share Server Introduces Redis Support
Gokapi 1.9, a lightweight self-hosted file share server, brings Redis integration
Thunderbird Is My Favorite Linux Email App Again, Here's Why
Thunderbird was my first desktop email client
today's howtos
A world where software freedom has a fighting chance and hope exists
I'm Ian Kelling, one of two Free Software Foundation (FSF) tech team staff members
Free and Open Source Software
A Critical Bug In Libwayland Update Causes Plasma Desktop Freeze On Debian Sid/Trixie
A recent update to the libwayland package in Debian sid/trixie has caused significant disruptions for users of the KDE Plasma desktop environment
Open Source Initiative Colonised by Microsoft et al for Openwashing and Lobbying
That's just what happened
KDE Human Interface Guidelines update
It’s been about a month and a half since I wrote about KDE’s new Human Interface Guidelines (HIG)
Puzzledorf's Colourful Demo, 7 Days to Die, and More
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
Openwashing: OSPOs as PR Stunts, OSI Does Openwashing for Microsoft, IBM Helps Microsoft Spread Proprietary Software
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: ESP32, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Events: Supercon, Free Software Directory Meeting, and DebConf24
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
today's howtos
Arduino to switch from Arm Mbed to Zephyr RTOS
The Zephyr project was first introduced in 2016 as a lightweight RTOS managed by the Linux Foundation and we’ve covered several products making use of Zephyr OS over the years
IP68-rated Rockchip RK3588 embedded mini PC works underwater
Mekotronics provides support for Android 12, Buildroot, Debian 11, and Ubuntu 20.04 (through Armbian) for the waterproof embedded computer
Best Free and Open Source Software
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.11, Linux 6.6.42, and Linux 6.1.101
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.11 kernel
Meet The Thunderbird Team: Sol Valverde, UI/UX Designer
Welcome back to our Meet The Team series
Security Leftovers, Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) Besieged by Let's Encrypt, and Windows TCO Tales
Have you tried Desktop Mode with your Fairphone?
Did you know that your Fairphone 5 can double up as a personal computer
OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Released
Here is ROME 24.07, the rolling release model up-to-date install images
Hyprland Completes Independence from wlroots
Hyprland has completed its move off of wlroots and is now a fully independent Wayland compositor
Microsoft 'Bricking' Windows Again (Cannot Blame EU or ClownStrike or "Linux")
here we go again
Android Leftovers
This Widget Makes Your Android Phone More Like a Smart TV
CrowdStrike Outage Exposes Windows Risks: Why Linux is the Better Choice
On July 19, 2024, a significant incident underscored the vulnerabilities of Windows for mission-critical tasks
Online Communities, Microsoft Layoffs, Games, and More
Let's not celebrate CrowdStrike -- let's point to a better way
If you read the news, went to work, or boarded a plane in the last few days
"Your personal information is very important to us.", part two
XScreenSaver rant
Curl 8.9.0 Released
Programming Leftovers
DreamQuest N95 Mini PC Running Linux: Introduction
This is a multi-part blog looking at a DreamQuest N95 Mini PC running Linux
Best Free and Open Source Software
NVIDIA 560 Beta Linux Driver Released with Open GPU Kernel Modules by Default
NVIDIA released today the beta version of the upcoming NVIDIA 560 graphics driver series for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, the first release to default to the open-source GPU kernel modules.
Kubuntu & proprietary driver management
In my Kubuntu 24.04 review a few days back, I asserted that the distro does not have a GUI driver management utility
Stable kernel: Linux 6.10.1
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.1 kernel
Randy Bias Is VP Open Source Strategy and Technology at Mirantis’ New OSPO
I would have thought it would have had an open source program office long ago
GNU/Linux-Friendly Devices/Embedded Products
A veneer of organization
When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail
today's howtos
FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and Clown
OpenSSL Unveils New Governance Model
Games: Necesse, Horticular, and More
LWN Articles on Kernel
SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand
an unexpected conflict has arisen in the openSUSE community with its long-time supporter and namesake, the SUSE company
Today in Techrights
Programming Leftovers
Software: Mission Center, WordPress, Chrome, and OpenShift
GNU/Linux, Kernel, Ubuntu, and Gentoo
Microsoft: Mass Surveillance, Vista 11 Popups, and CG Move as Cause for Mass Layoffs
Some opposition news
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, This Week in Linux, and More
3 new episodes
Latest Developments in OpenEmbedded and EasyOS
BK on his OS work
OpenBSD, FreeBSD, and EuroBSDCon
Openwashing PR From Facebook and Others
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
VMware and Microsoft: Anti-Linux Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) and Propaganda
Imperfect Linux-powered DIY smart TV is the embodiment of ad fatigue
DIYer picks a "little insane"-looking setup for less tracking, more control.
The European Union must keep funding free software
Guix is the fruit of a combination of volunteer work by an amazing number of people, work paid for by employers, but also work sponsored by public institutions
The final Linux Mint 22 ISOs are undergoing final checks before the release
The Linux Mint Community website now reports that the Cinnamon, Mate, and Xfce editions of Linux Mint 22 are undergoing final tests before they're released
The GNU C Library version 2.40 is now available
new version
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.1 released
Version 6.0.4 was released only 6 days ago...
today's howtos
Open Hardware and Devices With Linux
Security and More
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Malware, and Complete Meltdown
Help us meet our goal of thirty-three new associate members by July 26
Since the start of our membership drive, 167 new associate members have joined the Free Software Foundation in advocating for free software
BIND 9.20 Debuts, Promise Boosted DNS Performance
BIND 9.20 DNS server rolls out with enhanced DNSSEC support, a new database backend, a streamlined core, and more
CachyOS Introduces New Repository Optimized for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs
Latest CachyOS release introduces a new repository optimized for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs, installer improvements, and more.
howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
If you need such features, there are applications like GIMP
Ultimate Edition Arch – Arch-based Linux distribution
Ultimate Edition’s goal is to create a complete, seamlessly integrated, visually stimulating, and easy-to-install operating system
Beta for Amarok 3.1 available
Dear fans of music & open source music players
Kirigami Addons 1.4
Kirigami Addons 1.4 is out
First Pop!_OS 24.04 Alpha with COSMIC DE Drops on August 8
Course set: the first alpha of Pop_OS 24.04 is scheduled for release on August 8th
GNOME bans Manjaro Core Team Member for uttering "Lunduke"
GNOME deleted the account of a Manjaro Team Core Member, and a GNOME package maintainer. All because he posted a link to an article that had the name "Lunduke" on it.
Games: Layoffs, Native GNU/Linux Versions, and More
ChimeraOS 46 brings major upgrades and enhanced handheld support for GPD, AYANEO, OneXPlayer
ChimeraOS Linux 46 has released today and there's a whole lot of improvements for this handheld and couch-gaming focused Linux distro
Today in Techrights
