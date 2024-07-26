Software Overviews or Lists
PsiTransfer is a Free Self-hosted File Transfer Solution
PsiTransfer Simple open source self-hosted file sharing solution. It's an alternative to paid services like Dropbox, WeTransfer.
DocFlow: Open-source Document Management API for Enterprise Apps
DocFlow is a powerful Document Management API designed to streamline document handling, including seamless uploading, downloading, organization, versioning, sharing, and more.
12 Open-Source Self-hosted Solutions to Replace Surveillance Giant Google Forms for Free
Online forms are essential tools for businesses and organizations, streamlining data collection and interaction with customers. They facilitate efficient information gathering, from customer feedback and contact details to event registrations and surveys.
Metify & Taikun Partner On ‘Advanced Total Stack’ Kubernetes
Datacenter automation company Metify is now working with Taikun to give us “advanced” Kubernetes management solutions.
AI-Powered DevOps with Kubeflow, The Machine Learning Toolkit for Kubernetes
Exploring Kubeflow: Benefits, Features, and Licensing
Airlift is a self-hosted file upload and sharing service
Airlift is a self-hosted file upload and sharing service. The clients upload files to the server and return a nice link for you to share. Just bring your own server and domain.
Flatnotes is a Self-hosted, database-less Note-taking web app
A self-hosted, database-less note-taking web app that utilises a flat folder of markdown files for storage.
flatnotes is designed to be a distraction-free note-taking app that puts your note content first.
Voilà - Convert Jupyter Notebooks into Standalone Web Apps
Voila is an open-source tool that converts Jupyter notebooks into interactive dashboards and web applications. It allows users to create dynamic interfaces using ipywidgets without needing front-end development skills.
Script Writer is In-Browser Jupyter Notebook Alternative for Javascript
ScriptWriter is a self-hosted open-source tool designed to automate the process of writing scripts for various tasks. It offers a user-friendly interface for creating, managing, and executing scripts across different environments.
17 Free Open-source Time Series Database Solutions
A Time Series Database (TSDB) is a specialized database designed to efficiently store, retrieve, and manage time-stamped data points. These data points are usually recorded in sequential order over time, making TSDBs particularly suitable for applications that involve continuous data collection.