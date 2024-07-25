VirtualBox 7.1 Promises Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing on Linux

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 25, 2024



VirtualBox 7.1 promises a modern Qt 6-based GUI that offers a selection between Basic and Experienced user levels with reduced or full UI functionality and better accessibility, Wayland support for clipboard sharing on both Linux guests and hosts, a new NAT engine with IPv6 support, and ARM virtualization for Linux and BSD VMs on macOS/ARM host.

On top of that, VirtualBox 7.1 promises to improve the performance of the screen recording functionality on all supported platforms, update the Oracle VirtualBox Extension Pack to adjust the PUEL license by removing the duplicated evaluation option, and add new MS DB/KEX certificates to newly created virtual machines.

Read on