posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2024



Quoting: Debian -- News -- The Debian Project mourns the loss of Peter De Schrijver —

The Debian Project mourns the sudden passing of our fellow developer and friend, Peter De Schrijver.

Many of us knew Peter as a very helpful and dedicated person and we valued his contributions to our project and the Linux community.

Peter was a regular and familiar face in many conferences and meets across the world.

Peter was highly regarded for his technical expertise in problem solving and for his willingness to share that knowledge. When asked "what are you working on?", Peter would often take the time to explain something you thought was extremely complicated understandably, or show you in-person his high technical proficiency in action on such tasks as translating a disassembled binary into C source code.

Peter's work, ideals, and memory leave a remarkable legacy and a loss that is felt around the world not only in the many communities he interacted with but in those he inspired and touched as well.

Our thoughts are with his family.