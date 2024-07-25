(Updated) Forlinx’s New SoM Leverages Rockchip RK3562J Quad-Core Processor

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2024



Forlinx's New SoM Leverages Rockchip RK3562J Quad-Core Processor

The RK3562J processor equips the FET3562J-C SoM with extensive multimedia capabilities, including an embedded 3D GPU supporting OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1, and a dedicated 2D hardware engine. The SoM supports HD hardware decoding up to 4K and handles high-definition media with H.264, H.265, and VP9 codecs. It also features a premium JPEG encoder and decoder and is compatible with various display interfaces such as LVDS, MIPI DSI, and RGB.

While the RK3562 processor includes a 1 TOPS AI Neural Processing Unit to support AI computing capabilities, it should be noted that the industrial-grade RK3562J variant does not incorporate the NPU. This processor is compatible with several AI frameworks including TensorFlow, MXNet, PyTorch, Caffe to facilitate model conversions.