posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2024



Quoting: Randy Bias Is VP Open Source Strategy and Technology at Mirantis' New OSPO - FOSS Force —

I’m taking this to mean that Mirantis is doubling down on advertising its expertise as an open source practitioner as much as it’s marketing its out-of-the-box software solutions, as it becomes more obvious to enterprises of all stripes that in a hybrid multi-cloud world, open source is the backbone of IT infrastructure.

As a pioneering cloud company, Mirantis is nothing if not about infrastructure.

To kick-start it’s new OSPO, Mirantis said it’s hired Randy Bias as VP of Open Source Strategy and Technology. The Program Office, Mirantis said, will focus on encouraging community involvement and engagement through specific open source projects. Bias’s job, if I’m reading the press release correctly, is to make sure that Mirantis keeps to the letter and spirit of open source. It says he’ll be responsible for “ensuring greater transparency in Mirantis’s open source engagement, and providing internal and external reporting to hold Mirantis accountable as a responsible open source citizen.”