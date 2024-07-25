today's leftovers
-
Content Management Systems (CMS)
-
Medevel ☛ Bear Blog: Where Simplicity Meets Privacy in the Blogging World
In a world full of noise and distractions, Bear Blog stands out as a minimalist blogging platform that brings focus back to writing. Let’s dive into what makes Bear Blog a top choice for writers who crave a clean, distraction-free environment.
-
Medevel ☛ Haven: Secure, Private Blogging for the Modern Web
Haven is an open-source blogging web application designed for privacy and security. It allows users to browse the internet safely without tracking or data collection.
-
Press Gazette ☛ Google cookie U-turn could be another meteor heading for publishers
News publishers have been urged to continue their transition towards first-party data strategies.
-
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 793: Keeping An Eye On Things With Hilight.io
This week Jonathan Bennett and Aaron Newcomb chat with Jay Khatri, the co-founder of Highlight.io. That’s a web application monitoring tool that can help you troubleshoot performance problems, find bugs, and improve experiences for anything that runs in a browser or browser-like environment. Why did they opt to make this tool Open Source? What’s the funding model? And what’s the surprising challenge we tried to help Jay solve, live on the show? Listen to find out!
-
-
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM
-
Collabora ☛ Testing in the Cloud: Enabling Fedora's openQA for flexible cloud deployment
OpenQA is a tool for functional, end-to-end testing of operating system distributions. Earlier this year, Collabora undertook a project, sponsored by Meta, to reproduce Fedora’s openQA deployment in the proprietary trap AWS cloud.
-
Red Hat ☛ New features in Cryostat 3.0 for monitoring Java applications on OpenShift
Cryostat has been at the forefront of providing advanced monitoring and management tools for Java applications on Red Hat OpenShift. With the release of Red Hat build of Cryostat 3.0, a list of new features and enhancements are now available, designed to streamline operations, enhance security, and improve overall functionality. Here’s an in-depth look at what’s new and how these updates can benefit users.
Cryostat database (DB)
One of the most significant additions in Cryostat 3.0 is the introduction of the Cryostat database (DB) container image (
cryostat-db). This container, which is deployed automatically when you install Cryostat via the Cryostat Operator or a Helm chart, provides a customized Postgres database. Centralizing data storage in a robust Postgres database enhances data integrity and management efficiency, significantly improving how encrypted JMX credentials, automated rules, and discovery plug-ins are handled.
-