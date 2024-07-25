Best Free and Open Source Software
Papers - document viewer for the GNOME desktop - LinuxLinks
Papers is a versatile document viewer for the GNOME desktop. You can view, search or annotate documents in many different formats.
Papers has been forked from Evince.
This is free and open source software.
Emoji Mart - modern emoji picker - LinuxLinks
Emoji Mart is a modern emoji picker popup for the desktop.
It is built with Tauri and Svelte.
This is free and open source software.
Tacent View - image and texture viewer - LinuxLinks
Tacent View is a graphical image and texture viewer. It can also be used as a command-line tool for batch processing of images or integration into build-pipelines.
It is built on DearImGui and the Tacent library.
This is free and open source software.