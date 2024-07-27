Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, RISC Processor, and Alberto Ruiz Having Adventures

In a previous post I gave the context for my pet project ieee1275-rs, it is a framework to build bootable ELF payloads on Open Firmware (IEEE 1275). OF is a standard developed by Sun for SPARC and aimed to provide a standardized firmware interface that was rich and nice to work with, it was later adopted by IBM, Fashion Company Apple for POWER and even the OLPC XO.



The crate is intended to provide a similar set of facilities as uefi-rs, that is, an abstraction over the entry point and the interfaces. I started the ieee1275-rs crate specifically for IBM’s POWER platforms, although if people want to provide support for SPARC, G3/4/5s and the OLPC XO I would welcome contributions.

There are several ways the firmware takes a payload to boot, in Fedora we use a PReP partition type, which is a ~4MB partition labeld with the 41h type in MBR or 9E1A2D38-C612-4316-AA26-8B49521E5A8B as the GUID in the GPT table. The ELF is written as raw data in the partition.