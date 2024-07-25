Online Communities, Microsoft Layoffs, Games, and More

Since the disagreements that led to Eelco Dolstra stepping down from the NixOS Foundation board, there have been a number of projects forked from or inspired by Nix that have stepped up to compete with it. Two months on, some of these projects are now well-established enough to look at what they have to offer and how they compare to each other. Overall, users have a number of good options to choose from, whether they're seeking a compatible replacement for Nix (the configuration language and package manager) or NixOS (the Linux distribution), or something that takes the same ideas in a different direction.

To establish a baseline for the comparison, the Nix project is still operative and working on business as usual. NixOS 24.05 was released on-schedule at the end of May, and 24.11 will follow later this year. Despite that, the project has seen more contributors leave — and continuing issues with upheaval in the community. While the project seems unlikely to go away, it has definitely suffered a blow.