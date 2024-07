posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2024



Quoting: KDE Human Interface Guidelines update —

It’s been about a month and a half since I wrote about KDE’s new Human Interface Guidelines (HIG). It turns out there’s a surprising amount to report since then!

First of all, the news got picked up by Linux Magazine which did a story about it, including an interview with me! That felt nice.

Next, there have been a number of contributions and enhancements...