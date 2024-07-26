Leaving Apple - Google: Welcome /e/OS 2.2 - with Parental Control; Murena Fairphone 4 price drop; Update on "Age of Data: the card game"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2024



We are excited to announce the release of /e/OS 2.2, coming with new features and improvements! This version includes several updates to privacy, app functionality, and device support.

One of the standout features in this release is the long-awaited Parental Control feature. Designed to help you protect your children online, this feature allows you to manage their device usage, ensuring a safer digital environment. For more details on how to set it up, visit our Parental Control documentation.

Additionally, we have enhanced privacy measures by blocking 800 new trackers, ensuring better protection of your personal information. The App Lounge now includes the Non Safe For Work (NSFW) rating from F-Droid, allowing you to make informed decisions about app installations. Third-party apps now have better integration with the App Lounge account for licensing features, and an option to see all available updates is now included in the Updater.

For Fairphone users, we have added support for the Fairphone camera app on Fairphone 4 and improved /e/OS Camera with 48MP/50MPx mode for both Fairphone 4 and 5.

Read on