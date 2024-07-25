Security Leftovers, Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) Besieged by Let's Encrypt, and Windows TCO Tales

CVE-2024-21412 — a "high" severity, 8.1 CVSS-scored security bypass bug in SmartScreen — was first disclosed and fixed on Feb. 13. Since then, it has been used in campaigns involving well-known infostealers like Lumma Stealer, Water Hydra, and DarkGate.

Now, five months later, Fortinet has flagged yet another campaign involving two more stealers: Meduza and ACR. Attacks thus far have reached the US, Spain, and Thailand.

Sometimes, organizations take their time updating third-party software. By contrast, "The attackers in this case are taking advantage of software that's native on Microsoft Windows, which would be updated in normal Microsoft patch cycles," notes Aamir Lakhani, global security strategist and researcher at Fortinet. "It's a little unclear and concerning when these vulnerabilities are not patched, because it could indicate there are other Microsoft vulnerabilities that are not being patched as well."