Olimex’s Open Source iMX8MPlus SOM & EVB for Industrial, ML, and Vision Applications with 2.3 TOPS NPU
The iMX8MP-SOM-4GB-IND is a system on module developed by Olimex, designed for use in industrial applications, machine learning, and machine vision. It operates within an industrial-grade temperature range of -45 to +85°C, which makes it suitable for environments with extreme conditions.
The module is powered by a Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor clocked at 1600 MHz and an ARM Cortex-M7 running at 800 MHz. It includes 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and supports multiple storage configurations via its 3 x SDIO eMMC 5.1 interfaces. For graphics, the module utilizes Vivante GC520L and GC7000UL GPUs, and supports various video codecs including HDMI 2.0 HD1080p60 for H.264 and H.265, as well as VP8 and VP9.
Olimex has just announced the iMX8MP-SOM-4GB-IND industrial-grade, open-source hardware system-on-module based on NXP i.MX 8M Plus Arm AI SoC and 4GB LPDDR4 thar runs mainline Linux and operates in the -20°C to +85°C temperature range.
The CPU module also features a wide range of interfaces exposed through female headers including HDMI 2.0, MIPI-DSI, LVDS, dual MIPI CSI, dual Gigabit Ethernet, CAN FS and more. Olimex also designed the iMX8MP-SOM-EVB evaluation board for easy evaluation.