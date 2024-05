posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 28, 2024



Quoting: Maui Report 23 – MauiKit — #UIFramework —

Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project’s progress after our previous 3.1.0 release, and the last one based on Qt5 – Here you will find detailed information on the new features, bug fixes, and improvements that have been made to the set of apps, frameworks, and shell environment.

To follow the Maui Project’s development or say hi, you can join us on Telegram @mauiproject.