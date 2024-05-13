Open Hardware/Modding: Amiga, Raspberry Pi, Adafruit, and More
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Weird Amiga 1200 Issue Repaired
In the last week, an Amiga 1200 was dropped off at my workshop to be repaired. That isn’t unusual, but the faults were unusual enough that I thought I should blog about them.
Linux Gizmos ☛ W01 U2500 by 52Pi: High-Speed Networking and NVMe Expansion for Raspberry Pi 5
The W01 U2500 by 52Pi is a versatile HAT designed specifically for the Raspberry Pi 5, offering a unique combination of NVMe SSD expansion and USB 2.5G network capabilities. This compact solution is powered by the reliable Realtek RTL8156BG chipset, ensuring seamless integration with your Raspberry Pi 5 for high-speed data transfer and networking performance.
CNX Software ☛ Lattice FeatherWing – An iCE40-powered add-on FPGA board for Adafruit Feather
Oak Development Technologies has recently announced Lattice FeatherWing – An iCE40-based development board designed to be controlled by Adafruit Feather. Previously we wrote about the IcyBlue Feather V2, a standalone development built around a Lattice Semi iCE5LP4K FPGA. But this FeatherWing board is designed to add functionality to your existing Adafruit Feather board. The Lattice FeatherWing expands your Adafruit Feather with a Lattice iCE5LP4K FPGA. It connects and gets programmed over SPI so you can use all the FPGA’s GPIO pins through the header blocks.
Hackaday ☛ JTAG Hacking An SSD With A Pi: A Primer
[Matthew “wrongbaud” Alt] is well known around these parts for his hardware hacking and reverse-engineering lessons, and today he’s bringing us a JTAG hacking primer that demoes some cool new hardware — the PiFEX (Pi Interface Explorer). Ever wondered about those testpoint arrays on mSATA and M.2 SSDs? This write-up lays bare the secrets of such an SSD, using a Pi 4, PiFEX, OpenOCD and a good few open-source tools for JTAG probing that you can easily use yourself.
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-S3-Matrix board features 64 LEDs, 20 GPIO pins, 9-axis “attitude” sensor for robotics and motion control applications
The Waveshare ESP32-S3-Matrix is a microcontroller development board designed for AIoT applications, featuring a larger 8×8 RGB LED matrix (64 LEDs) compared to the 5×5 GB LED matrix (25 LEDs) on the ESP32-C3 based C3FH4 RGB / PICO D4 RGB board. In addition to that the Waveshare board features 20 GPIO pins, along with an integrated QMI8658C attitude sensor (9-axis IMU sensor), making it ideal for robotics and motion control projects.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Palmshell SLiM X2L with 8GB RAM, 32GB eMMC and 256GB SSD Available for $125.00
The Palmshell Slim X2L by RADXA is a compact and powerful mini-PC tailored for modern computing needs. Its versatile design supports a range of applications, from home entertainment to office productivity, and includes optional VESA mount brackets for enhanced adaptability.