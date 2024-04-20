Sorting is one of those classic Dunning-Kruger topics in information science: you think it’s easy, until you start uni and learn how to implement it. Sorting algorithms vary in complexity, efficiency, and speed, and are optimised for different data sets, structures, and systems. One algorithm or process that’s optimal for one setting won’t be for another. There is no universal sorting tool, just as there isn’t a universal cipher, or compression algorithm, or coffee bean.