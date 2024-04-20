Programming Leftovers
-
Godot Engine ☛ Update on the Collaboration with Surveillance Giant Google and The Forge
The collaboration with Surveillance Giant Google and The Forge has concluded successfully!
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Sorting offers a peek at design priorities
Sorting is one of those classic Dunning-Kruger topics in information science: you think it’s easy, until you start uni and learn how to implement it. Sorting algorithms vary in complexity, efficiency, and speed, and are optimised for different data sets, structures, and systems. One algorithm or process that’s optimal for one setting won’t be for another. There is no universal sorting tool, just as there isn’t a universal cipher, or compression algorithm, or coffee bean.
-
Qt ☛ Qt Safe Renderer 2.1.0 Beta 3 Released
We have released Qt Safe Renderer 2.1.0 Beta 3 for commercial license holders today. It provides a snapshot of upcoming Qt Safe Renderer features and the following improvements for Qt Safe Layout Tool QML and JavaScript parsing: [...]
-
R
-
Rlang ☛ Navigating R’s Impact in Vienna: Insights from the Finance and Pharmaceutical Sectors
The R Consortium recently spoke with Mario Annau, co-organizer of the Vienna R User Group.
-
Rlang ☛ Asset Allocation
The Two-Fund Separation Theorem introduced by James Tobin, a Nobel Prize-winning economist, is a fundamental concept in investment theory. It addresses how investors can optimally allocate their assets. In an efficient market an optimal portfolio is a combination of a risk-free asset and a market portfolio.
Continue reading: Asset Allocation
-
Rlang ☛ Building Data Highways: Kirill Müller’s Journey in Enhancing R’s Database
Kirill Müller is the author of the {DBI} package, which helps to connect R and database management systems (DBMS).
-
-
Kernel Space
-
Bootlin ☛ Welcome to Richard Genoud!
We are very happy to welcome in our team Richard Genoud, who joined us at the beginning of April, and already participated to his first conference with Bootlin by attending the Embedded Linux Conference this week. Richard started using GNU/Linux in 1998, and his journey working with embedded Linux started in 2001 [...]
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
Tomeu Vizoso: Rockchip NPU update 3: Real-time object detection on RK3588
Yesterday I managed to implement in my open-source driver all the remaining operations so the SSDLite MobileDet model can run on Rockchip's NPU in the RK3588 SoC.
Performance is pretty good at 30 frames per second when using just one of the 3 cores that the NPU contains.
-