Qt Ubuntu 24.04 betas show that there's room to innovate

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2024



When we did a roundup of the remixes for the last LTS release cycle, 22.04, we noted that Lubuntu was a little different from the other flavors. For instance, Lubuntu 22.04 booted direct to a live session without asking, and if you did choose to install, it used the Calamares cross-platform installer, rather than Canonical's own tool.

These are aside from its svelteness. It's fairly well known as the lightest weight member of the Ubuntu family, taking less disk and less RAM than the others. That's a good thing, even if you are not short of resources: there's less to go wrong, it represents a smaller attack surface, and it leaves more resources available for your apps. A few Reg readers have told us that Lubuntu is their go-to Ubuntu remix, for its simple, no-nonsense approach as well as its modest resource usage, and we can't fault that stance.

It looks like the Noble Numbat release will offer some more functional differences over and above these. For instance, this release offers the option to install directly from boot-up, without starting a full desktop session. Since this is a flavor of particular interest to those who want a lighter-weight OS, it's good to see that the Calamares installer offers a "minimal" installation option – historically, some of the remixes didn't offer this.