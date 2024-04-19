Different Linux Distributions

It is billed as an advanced Linux operating system, designed with the twin goals of ease of use and stability as top priorities. Including the latest popular software while retaining a sense of tradition, yet providing simplicity and ease of use alongside flexibility and power.

The first release of Slackware was seen on July 17 1993. Its developer took the most popular distro at the time, Softlanding Linux System, fixed bugs, and merged the bugfixes and various other cleanups into a separate distribution, which was named Slackware.