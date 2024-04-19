Block Ads on Android in Apps and Games With AdAway

Android is a very functional and extendable operating system, and at the end of the day, it remains a Linux distribution. Currently, it powers an estimated number of 3.9 billion phones around the world, or 70% of the smartphone market share.

One annoying aspect you may find in it, however, is that many Android apps and Android games are loaded with annoying or intrusive ads. Ads that usually don’t respect your privacy and try to spy on your activities across your entire smartphone usage.

Luckily, you can easily disable ads in all Android apps and games with this open-source application.

