5 Best Free and Open Source Audio Samplers

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2024



Linux is an attractive platform for professional audio production. It is an extremely stable operating system that has good support for audio hardware. Using a Linux machine as the focus of your recording setup opens a world of possibilities for an affordable price.

Software that creates music can often be expensive. The heavyweight Cubase, Apple LogicPro, FL Studio, Adobe Audition, and Sony ACID Pro are all impressive software music production environments. Unfortunately, they cost hundreds of dollars and are released under a proprietary software license. Fortunately, there is a good range of open source software that lets you produce professional quality recordings.

A sampler is an electronic or digital musical instrument which uses sound recordings (or “samples”) of real instrument sounds (e.g., a piano, violin or trumpet), excerpts from recorded songs (e.g., a five-second bass guitar riff from a funk song) or found sounds (e.g., sirens and ocean waves).

Here’s our recommended audio samplers captured in a legendary ratings chart. Only free and open source software are featured here.

Read on