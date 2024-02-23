Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Demystifying Data Types in R: A Beginner’s Guide with Code Examples
Ever wondered what kind of information your data holds in R? Knowing the data type is crucial for performing the right analysis and avoiding errors. This post will equip you with the skills to check data types in R, making your coding journey smoother and more efficient.
Jamie Brandon ☛ Unexplanations: query optimization works because sql is declarative
Compilers for most programming languages can't perform such dramatic transformations, but compilers for sql can. If we ask why, most people answer that it's because sql is declarative.
D Lang ☛ DMD Compiler as a Library: A Call to Arms | The D Blog
Having a flexible and powerful compiler library has been one of the stated goals of the D Language Foundation for some time now. This makes sense, as a proper compiler library will channel the efforts of contributors into building developer tools, which in turn, will increase the adoption rate of the language. However, progress on this topic has been slow, mainly due to two aspects: (1) the lack of a clear direction, and (2) the intimidating complexity of the DMD frontend, which requires significant work on the compiler codebase.
The good news is that we now have a plan, which I will outline in this blog post. The bad news is that implementing this plan requires significant effort, and we need more contributors. However, the silver lining is that the work, while extensive, mostly involves refactoring the code. This provides an excellent opportunity for contributors to familiarize themselves with the compiler codebase while delivering real value. Before delving into the specifics, let me give you some background
KDAB ☛ Incredibly Simple QR Generation in QML
The Need for Simple & Modular QR Generation in QML Recently, our designer Nuno Pinheiro needed to generate QR codes for an Android app in QML and started asking around about a simple way to do this.
Python
Crossplane Maintainers Add Python Support to Control Plane
Crossplane control plane maintainers added support for the Python programming language alongside existing support for Go.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Security Week ☛ Threat Actors Quick to Abuse 'SSH-Snake' Worm-Like Tool
SSH-Snake, the developer says, is a Bash script intended to find SSH keys on systems and create a map of a network and its dependencies, the relationships between systems connected via SSH, and to which extent the network can be compromised using SSH keys.
The script also provides various features, settings, and outputs, and can be customized to search for private keys and the destinations they could be used for. It allows administrators to better understand their network and the option to print the identified private keys can also be disabled.
