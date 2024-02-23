President Lazarus Chakwera said this week that Malawi’s immigration system, used for passport printing, was hacked and remains under hacker control. Consequently, the country is unable to issue passports to its citizens.

President Chakwera, in a statement to parliament, confirmed the hacking but did not disclose the hackers’ identity. He added that they are demanding a ransom in exchange for relinquishing control of the system. The ransom amount remains unclear.