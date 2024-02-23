CrossOver 24 is Out

CrossOver is a popular compatibility layer for Windows applications on Mac, Linux, and Chromebooks, based on the Wine project. CrossOver 24 has just been released, with some great usability improvements and significant upgrades to app and game compatibility.

CrossOver 24 is based on Wine 9.0, which brings over 7,000 changes aimed at improving a variety of applications. It also contains Wine Mono 8.1.0, vkd3d 1.10, and MoltenVK 1.2.5, with the latter two designed to help run more games and 3D-accelerated applications. CodeWeavers specifically mentions Planet Zoo, the Warframe standalone launcher, Mafia: Definitive Edition, and Horizon Zero Dawn as some newly-compatible games, and the latest installers for Microsoft Office 365 applications now work (as long as you use the 32-bit online installers).

The CrossOver team has also included several highly-requested UI updates in this release. You can now drag and drop executables into CrossOver to run or install them, which is particularly useful for standalone Windows applications that can be run without installation. You can also save commands as a launcher on Mac or create a launcher on Linux. This action creates a launcher icon for the selected executable in your bottle.