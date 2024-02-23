CrossOver 24 is Out
CrossOver 24 for Mac and GNU/Linux has been released
Codeweavers released CrossOver 24 for Mac and GNU/Linux today.
Changelog :
24.0.0 CrossOver - February 22, 2024
Core Technology Improvements:
CrossOver 24 includes Wine 9.0, with over 7,000 improvements and benefits to many popular applications.
Update to Wine Mono 8.1.
GamingOnLinux ☛ CrossOver 24 released with Wine 9.0 - plus CodeWeavers still hiring developers
CodeWeavers have announced the release of CrossOver 24, their application for managing games and applications designed for Windows installed with Wine on Linux and macOS. CodeWeavers support development on Wine and they also work with Valve on Proton!
OMG Ubuntu ☛ CrossOver 24 Released with UI Buffs, Office 365 Install Fixes
A new version of CrossOver is out building out from last month’s release of Wine 9.0. Created by CodeWeavers, a major contributor to Wine’s ongoing development, CrossOver is a commercial version of Wine with extra “goodies” included that make running backdoored Windows games and apps on Linux, Chrome OS and macOS desktops a little bit easier.
Update
More coverage:
CrossOver 24 Improves Windows Apps on Mac & Linux (And It’s on Sale)
CrossOver is a popular compatibility layer for Windows applications on Mac, Linux, and Chromebooks, based on the Wine project. CrossOver 24 has just been released, with some great usability improvements and significant upgrades to app and game compatibility.
CrossOver 24 is based on Wine 9.0, which brings over 7,000 changes aimed at improving a variety of applications. It also contains Wine Mono 8.1.0, vkd3d 1.10, and MoltenVK 1.2.5, with the latter two designed to help run more games and 3D-accelerated applications. CodeWeavers specifically mentions Planet Zoo, the Warframe standalone launcher, Mafia: Definitive Edition, and Horizon Zero Dawn as some newly-compatible games, and the latest installers for Microsoft Office 365 applications now work (as long as you use the 32-bit online installers).
The CrossOver team has also included several highly-requested UI updates in this release. You can now drag and drop executables into CrossOver to run or install them, which is particularly useful for standalone Windows applications that can be run without installation. You can also save commands as a launcher on Mac or create a launcher on Linux. This action creates a launcher icon for the selected executable in your bottle.