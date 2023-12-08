5 reasons Linux is better than Windows for gaming handhelds

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 08, 2023



When it comes to devices like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and any of the other best gaming handhelds, they're all fantastic at playing games. No matter the operating system, once you're in a game, it runs, and that's part of what makes them excellent devices. However, they differ in operating systems, with most gaming handhelds running Windows. When it comes to the Steam Deck, though, it runs Linux, bucking the trend of everyone else in the industry.

If you're looking to pick up a gaming handheld, you can't really go wrong with most of them, but these are the reasons I believe Linux is better suited to gaming handhelds than Windows.

Read on