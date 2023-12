6 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Image Viewers

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 08, 2023



You’ll also need an image viewer that supports the protocol. This article selects the best free and open source image viewers that let you view 24-bit color high definition images in a terminal. Ranger is a file manager but supports high definition previews.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Read on