What Is an Immutable Linux Distro, and Should You Use One

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 08, 2023



The Linux world is always evolving. There's one recent concept that's causing quite a stir: immutable distros. Imagine a Linux distribution that's unchangeable. Sounds like a limitation? What if that brings actual benefits for you as a Linux user?

Let's delve deeper into the world of immutable operating systems and discuss whether they're the right choice for you.

An immutable Linux distribution is an operating system (OS) that is read-only at its core. That means you can't easily modify the OS. This includes the file system, directories, applications, and even configurations. Even as an administrator, you can't make any modifications to the distribution.

If something gets changed in an immutable distro, it's only temporary and reverts when you reboot. That's why these OSes are called "immutable."

