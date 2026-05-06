news
Web Related News and Frameworks (Including RSS Raves)
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Matt Fantinel ☛ I hate that I like Dia now
They don't seem to be trying to remake Arc, but instead are trying to apply some of Arc's improvements into a more "classic" browser experience. It's not as radical, but it is undeniably good. It also has some UX touches that are a clear sign that someone who cares works there. My favorites: [...]
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[Old] David Stapp ☛ Re-Implementing the Google Reader API in 2025
As it turns out, it’s hard: The API was never officially documented, and existing implementations rely on reverse-engineered specs. Even though robust open-source implementations exist along with some documentation, getting it working - especially with Reeder - was not easy. I had to do additional reverse engineering to get all the details right. The original API spec dates back to 2005, uses multiple response formats, and is not particularly well-structured compared to modern REST APIs.
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Terence Eden ☛ RSS Feeds Send Me More Traffic Than Google
Obviously, these are two very different types of traffic. People who are searching for a specific thing and stumble upon my blog are different from those who decide to like and subscribe.
But, yeah, about 25% of my traffic comes from people who have chosen to subscribe.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Jan Piet Mens ☛ A wiki from a single Go binary: LeoMoon Wiki-Go
Wiki-Go is a single-binary Go program, but there is a docker image for those who want it. I download the binary for my platform and launch it; this creates a data/ directory and its configuration file. If need be I configure a port number for it plus a timezone and the odd other setting and relaunch the binary.
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Bryce Wray ☛ A “new normal” update
When I first began using hvm, it was at v.0.9.0. At that point, and for a few versions thereafter, it was providing only one edition of Hugo, the extended one. As a result, hvm’s auto-generated .hvm file needed to give you only the Hugo version number being used by your repo, such as: [...]
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Stéphane Huc ☛ Get the week number of the year (tips)
Actually, Hugo (the SSG) is not capable to get a week number! It’s ‘under consideration’!
However, Go language provides the IsoWeek() method.
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