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OpenBSD on the Sharp Zaurus and Hypothetical NetBSD Cyberdeck
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Miod Vallat ☛ The closest thing to cute kittens
Don't be startled by this odd-looking name, it will make sense when you reach the end of the story.
This is the story of OpenBSD on the Sharp Zaurus systems. Because of its length, I have decided to split it in two parts.
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Ruben Schade ☛ A hypothetical NetBSD Cyberdeck
I’d like to start here (as opposed to somewhere else?) by putting something on the record. Or the cassette tape, or whatever. Travan tape? LTO?
My esteemed BSD Now podcast co-host Tom says he has enough computers; sentiment to which I can relate. I have enough of these electronic contraptions to last me a lifetime of tinkering, upgrading, maintaining, maintaining, maintaining and did I mention…? Naturally then, I’d like to clarify that I have absolutely no need for additional machines in my life, or my flat, or anywhere else. My burgeoning collection of (mostly) i486 motherboards alone could fill one of those IKEA BILLY bookshelves.