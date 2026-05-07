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Ubuntu’s old Unity desktop remade in Wayfire and Libadwaita
Quoting: Ubuntu's old Unity desktop remade in Wayfire and Libadwaita - OMG! Ubuntu —
What would that form actually look like?
Well, you don’t have to shut your eyes and imagine, thanks to Ubuntu community member Muqtxdir, who’s experiment in “re-building ubuntu’s unity shell in a wayfire session through gtk4-layer-shell and libadwaita widgetry” (sic) gives us a sideways glimpse.
Muqtxdir, who help maintain and develop Ubuntu’s Yaru theme and contributes to the immutable Vanilla OS Linux distribution, recently shared a video of his alt-future tinkering and the results are worth a look...