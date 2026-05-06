news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2026,

updated May 07, 2026



Quoting: Linux on PS5 benchmarked, with PlayStation games impressing on Steam Machine alternative - Notebookcheck News —

There are roadblocks that make the exploit impractical for many users. The system needs firmware version 4.50, released late in 2021, or older, for this approach to work. Digital Foundry was also unable to achieve a higher resolution than 1080p. Nevertheless, on Ubuntu, the site could take advantage of the PS5’s GPU and CPU with few restrictions.

Geekbench 6 found that the boosted CPU mode on Sony’s hardware produced a multi-core score similar to the AMD Ryzen 5 3600. Meanwhile, with Linux on the PS5, the single-core score resembled the results of the Intel Core i7 7700.