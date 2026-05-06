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Linux on PS5 benchmarked, with PlayStation games impressing on Steam Machine alternative
Quoting: Linux on PS5 benchmarked, with PlayStation games impressing on Steam Machine alternative - Notebookcheck News —
There are roadblocks that make the exploit impractical for many users. The system needs firmware version 4.50, released late in 2021, or older, for this approach to work. Digital Foundry was also unable to achieve a higher resolution than 1080p. Nevertheless, on Ubuntu, the site could take advantage of the PS5’s GPU and CPU with few restrictions.
Geekbench 6 found that the boosted CPU mode on Sony’s hardware produced a multi-core score similar to the AMD Ryzen 5 3600. Meanwhile, with Linux on the PS5, the single-core score resembled the results of the Intel Core i7 7700.
More progress:
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Digital Foundry tested Steam games on PlayStation 5 Linux, with selected titles running close to native PS5 versions through Proton
Digital Foundry has tested Linux running on PlayStation 5, using Steam games through Proton and comparing them with native PS5 versions. The results show that Sony’s console can run selected PC games close to native PS5 performance, although this does not apply to every game.
PS5 Linux is available through a project released by Andy Nguyen. It supports older PlayStation 5 consoles running firmware up to version 4.5. The setup gives Linux access to the eight-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU and the full 36 CU RDNA 2 GPU. By default, the CPU runs at 3.2 GHz and the GPU at 2.0 GHz. An optional boost mode raises those clocks to 3.5 GHz and 2.23 GHz.
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Playing under Linux with a PS5, yes it’s possible and it runs smoothly! - Overclocking.com EN
PS5 Linux is a project started by Andy Nguyen, which simply lets you install a Linux distribution on the console. Underneath, the console behaves like a PC. So it’s perfectly possible to run Steam games via Proton on the console. This is what fellow videographers have tested, and the results are very interesting.
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Linux running on a PS5 turns it into a Steam Machine that plays PC games
Based on the work of researcher Andy Nguyen, aka TheFlow, you can turn a PlayStation 5 into a Steam Machine-like device that runs Linux as its operating system. However, it's not an easy mod, and there are several caveats to getting Linux up and running on a PS5. According to a new deep dive into Linux on PlayStation 5 by Digital Foundry, it only works on a launch-era PlayStation 5 running system software (firmware) up to version 4.5.