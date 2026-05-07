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200 Weeks Since Launching New Tux Machines
The community behind Tux Machines began working on the new site in the summer of 2022 after repeated technical problems associated with a heavy and outdated CMS. Some conversions of old pages, the TuxGallery for instance, began a lot sooner.
Based on Chronological Index, we have entered week 201 (since the overhaul) and this coming weekend it'll be exactly a month until our anniversary. █
Image source: Seven Star Mountain, or Chixingshan, in the Yangmingshan National Park, Taiwan