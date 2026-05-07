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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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gomarklint - command-line Markdown linter - LinuxLinks
gomarklint is a command-line Markdown linter written in Go for engineering teams that want to keep documentation quality under control.
It’s designed for local development and CI workflows, helping catch structural and content issues in Markdown files before broken docs, inconsistent headings, or other avoidable problems make their way into published documentation.
This is free and open source software.
Hyprpaper - wallpaper utility designed for Hyprland - LinuxLinks
Hyprpaper is a wallpaper utility designed for Hyprland, a Wayland compositor.
It’s built to manage desktop backgrounds efficiently, with support for dynamic wallpaper changes through IPC sockets and flexible handling of wallpapers across different displays.
This is free and open source software.
godot - linter tool - LinuxLinks
godot is a Go linter that helps keep source code comments consistent by checking whether comments end with a period when needed.
It’s designed for Go projects and can be used either as a standalone command-line tool or through GolangCI-Lint. The software also offers configurable checking scopes, exclusion rules, optional capitalization checks, and autofix modes for correcting issues automatically.
This is free and open source software.
Dolm - Lights Out like puzzle game - LinuxLinks
Dolm is a Lights Out-style puzzle game written in OCaml.
The objective is to turn every tile dark in as few steps as possible, but instead of toggling a single square and its immediate neighbours, the game gives the player different tile shapes that swap the state of every tile they cover. It offers a compact puzzle experience with a small set of levels that vary substantially in difficulty.
This is free and open source software.
TermVisage - browse and view images in the terminal - LinuxLinks
TermVisage is a terminal image viewer and browser built for people who want to inspect images without leaving the command line.
It acts as a front-end to the term-image library and can open local image files, image URLs, and directories of images, switching to a full terminal user interface when browsing multiple sources. Depending on your terminal emulator, it can use graphics protocols such as Kitty and iTerm2 inline images, or fall back to Unicode and truecolor rendering, giving you a flexible way to work with images directly inside a terminal session.
This is free and open source software.
awww - wallpaper daemon for Wayland - LinuxLinks
awww is a wallpaper daemon for Wayland that lets you change wallpapers at runtime without restarting the daemon.
It is designed for compositors that support the wlr-layer-shell protocol, supports animated wallpapers, and can target specific outputs or namespaces, which makes it useful for multi-monitor and more advanced Wayland setups.
This is free and open source software.
go-ruleguard - analysis-based Go linter that runs dynamically loaded rules - LinuxLinks
go-ruleguard is a Go static analysis tool that helps developers define project-specific linting checks and run them against Go code.
Rules are written as Go source files with the project’s DSL, making it possible to describe code patterns, conditions, diagnostics, and suggested fixes in a form that fits naturally into Go development workflows. It can be used from the command line and also fits into broader Go analysis pipelines.
This is free and open source software.
Bosgame M7 Core Ultra 9 285H running Linux – Introduction to the Series - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Bosgame M7 Core Ultra 9 285H mini PC running Linux. In this series, I’ll put this mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.
The Bosgame M7 Core Ultra 9 285H is the latest addition to Bosgame’s wide range of mini PCs. This mini PC is based on the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor with integrated Intel Arc 140T graphics. The processor has 16 cores and 16 threads with a CPU Mark of 34,311. The machine comes with 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, which should be sufficient for most use cases. The machine currently retails for around £699.
Kodbox - self-hosted document management and collaboration platform - LinuxLinks
Kodbox is a self-hosted document management and collaboration platform that provides a browser-based desktop for organising files, folders, and shared workspaces.
It’s designed for private cloud deployments and team environments, giving users a familiar web interface for managing content from a server they control.
This is free and open source software.
nless - terminal user interface pager - LinuxLinks
nless is a terminal user interface pager for exploring structured and semi-structured data.
It’s designed for piping in command output, log files, CSV, TSV, JSON, and other delimited text, then reshaping the data into columns so it can be searched, filtered, sorted, grouped, and inspected interactively from the terminal.
This is free and open source software.