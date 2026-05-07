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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2026



Quoting: fomeOS - Debian-based Linux distribution designed for kiosk systems - LinuxLinks —

fomeOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution designed for kiosk systems.

It provides a focused environment for deploying unattended terminals, public displays, information screens, media playback stations, and remote desktop endpoints without building a kiosk setup from scratch. The system can launch a website, play video content, open an RDP session, or run a custom command at startup, with configuration handled through a web-based control panel.

This is free and open source software.