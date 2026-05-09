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tooday's howtos
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Joost de Valk ☛ The missing guide to SEO domain migrations
Domain migrations are asymmetric bets. There has to be an upside, otherwise you shouldn’t be doing this. The upside might be a stronger brand, a TLD that finally reads as international, or two competing properties consolidated into one. But whatever that upside is, there’s a limit to how big it can get. The downside has no limit. A bad migration permanently loses traffic, rankings, and revenue you’d already earned. Aim for intact first. The upside comes after.
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Teleport ☛ SSH Port 22: Custom Ports, Port Forwarding Security, and Production SS
The sequencing of this process is critical. The new port must be allowed through the host firewall before the original port is closed — reversing that order can immediately lock you out of the system, especially on remote infrastructure where no out-of-band access exists. This applies regardless of whether the system uses higher-level tools like UFW or direct packet filtering with nftables. You must always ensure the new path is open before removing the old one.
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Carl Svensson ☛ Pixels I Have Known And Loved
Ever since I first saw an Amiga, I've loved pixel art. While there's a lot of fantastic pixel art in Amiga games, it's the technically impressive images from the demo scene that's stayed with me for decades and continue to fascinate me. For a long time, scene pixel art was almost exclusively about technique and consisted mostly of copied (or plagiarized) works.
Some of the pictures below are no doubt perfect copies (or plagiarisms), others are compositions of existing art, and a few are completely original works. All of them have, however, been painstakingly pixelled by hand. Some of the artists are still active and has long since evolved away from copying and perfected styles of their own. It's perhaps unfair to let them be represented by older works, but I say they have nothing to be ashamed of. These are wonderful, timeless works of mouse and hand.
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Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ Reproducible Ansible with Execution Environments
If you’ve run Ansible for any non-trivial length of time, you’ve hit the control-node problem. A laptop accumulates a ~/.ansible/collections/ tree, a venv with a dozen Python libraries pinned to whatever pip install gave you that afternoon, and a handful of distro packages (sshpass, git, sometimes kerberos headers) that you only remember are there when a teammate clones the repo and the same playbook fails for them. CI papers over part of that with a fresh container per job, but only as long as you keep the install steps in lock-step with what the laptops are running, which is where it usually falls apart.
Execution Environments are the answer the Ansible project converged on for that whole class of problem. An Execution Environment (EE) is a container image that bundles ansible-core, ansible-runner, your collections, your Python dependencies, and any system packages you need into a single artifact with a tag you can pin. ansible-builder is the tool that produces it from a declarative definition; ansible-navigator is what you run instead of ansible-playbook so the playbook executes inside that image. The same image is what AAP and AWX use natively, so the “works on my laptop” problem and the “works in dev but not in production” problem collapse into the same problem and get solved once.
This article is the practical walkthrough I’d give a teammate who’s just been told “we’re moving to EEs”. What they are, why you’d want one, how the two tools fit together, and the gotchas that aren’t obvious from the docs.
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Kyrylo Silin ☛ Just fucking use HTML
Hey, dipshit! You know what loads faster than your bloated, overengineered mess? Plain, unadulterated HTML. And you know what doesn't break every motherfucking Tuesday? HTML that just fucking works. Why the fuck are you overcomplicating things, you masochistic fuck? You're out here acting like you're building the next goddamn moon landing when all you need is a button and some text.
Newsflash, asshole: the web was doing just fine before your bloated frameworks crawled out of the sewer. You're out here dropping ten grand on some fancy-ass framework like it's a Gucci purse, just to haul around the same shitty groceries you could've carried in a plastic bag from 1995. Why the hell are you jumping through all these hoops when HTML's been sitting there, ready to go, since the dawn of the goddamn internet?
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install LightZone on Linux Mint 22
If you shoot RAW files and you want a lightweight, professional-grade editor that runs natively on Linux, LightZone is worth your attention.
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ID Root ☛ How To Configure Static IP Address on Fedora 44
If your Fedora 44 machine keeps changing its IP address after every reboot or DHCP lease renewal, you already know how frustrating that gets.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install WP-CLI on Debian 13
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Proton Mail on Fedora 44
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Kotlin on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Fail2Ban on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Every internet-facing GNU/Linux server faces automated brute-force attacks within minutes of going live.
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