tooday's howtos

If you’ve run Ansible for any non-trivial length of time, you’ve hit the control-node problem. A laptop accumulates a ~/.ansible/collections/ tree, a venv with a dozen Python libraries pinned to whatever pip install gave you that afternoon, and a handful of distro packages (sshpass, git, sometimes kerberos headers) that you only remember are there when a teammate clones the repo and the same playbook fails for them. CI papers over part of that with a fresh container per job, but only as long as you keep the install steps in lock-step with what the laptops are running, which is where it usually falls apart.

Execution Environments are the answer the Ansible project converged on for that whole class of problem. An Execution Environment (EE) is a container image that bundles ansible-core, ansible-runner, your collections, your Python dependencies, and any system packages you need into a single artifact with a tag you can pin. ansible-builder is the tool that produces it from a declarative definition; ansible-navigator is what you run instead of ansible-playbook so the playbook executes inside that image. The same image is what AAP and AWX use natively, so the “works on my laptop” problem and the “works in dev but not in production” problem collapse into the same problem and get solved once.

This article is the practical walkthrough I’d give a teammate who’s just been told “we’re moving to EEs”. What they are, why you’d want one, how the two tools fit together, and the gotchas that aren’t obvious from the docs.