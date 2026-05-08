news
Windows TCO, Proprietary TCO, and Linux
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The Register UK ☛ State-backed hackers hammer Palo Alto firewall zero-day before patch lands [Ed: Proprietary = no patch, it's a monopoly]
The flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-0300 and carrying a CVSS severity rating of 9.3, affects the Captive Portal feature in PAN-OS on PA-Series and VM-Series firewalls. Palo Alto said the issue stems from a memory corruption bug in the User-ID Authentication Portal, a feature used to handle logins for users the firewall cannot automatically identify.
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Integrity/Availability/Authenticity
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University of Toronto ☛ Your Linux distribution may no longer auto-generate new SSH host keys
(Especially for servers, there's an argument that a missing SSH host key should be a fatal error for sshd, not something you should automatically fix up, since something is obviously badly wrong. If you generate new SSH host keys anyway so maybe people can SSH in to check the server, what you're effectively doing is training people to accept mismatched host keys in times of problems.)
Update: In a comment, Andreas pointed out 'ssh-keygen -A', which does exactly this system host key regeneration.
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Windows TCO
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The Record ☛ Iranian government hackers using Chaos ransomware as cover, researchers say
Incident responders from cybersecurity firm Rapid7 published a report about a recent intrusion that initially appeared to be a Chaos ransomware attack but was later discovered to be an attack attributed to MuddyWater, an Iranian APT group tied to the country’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).
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Yle ☛ Finnish state data 'espionage' breach reached president's office and defence forces, documents show
A significant data breach targeting mobile device accounts handled by Finland's Government ICT Centre, known as Valtori, affected a number of the country's national security and law enforcement agencies, Yle has learned.
The breach took place in late January this year, and was reported by Valtori on 6 February.
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