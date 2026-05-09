news
GNU Projects: GNUtrition 0.33.0rc1, Free Software Directory Meeting, and More
-
GNU ☛ gnutrition @ Savannah: GNUtrition 0.33.0rc1 Now Available
A test release of GNUtrition, 0.33.0rc1, is now available.
GNUtrition is free nutrition analysis software written for the GNU operating system. The USDA Food and Nutrient Database for Dietary Studies (FNDDS) is used as the source of food nutrient information.
This release is for the C rewrite, which is usable with GTK and ncurses based interfaces, along with a noninteractive mode. The database was updated from the USDA DSR to the USDA FNDDS.
Thank you, very much to Jason Self for providing us with the rewrite. This release would not have been possible without it!
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, May 8, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, May 15 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
-
Amin Bandali: FFS code review with Protesilaos
In the recent weeks I've been engaging Prot as an Emacs coach to help with doing review passes over my upcoming ffs package as I work on polishing and documenting it in preparation for offering it for inclusion in GNU ELPA.