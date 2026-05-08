KDE/Qt: KStars and Photoflare

I'm very excited to announce that I've been selected for Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026 with KStars to work on the AI-Powered Guiding Assistant for Ekos. Here's what that means and what I'll be building. What is KStars? KStars is a free, open-source desktop planetarium developed by KDE. But it's much more than just a star map. It includes Ekos, a full-featured astrophotography suite that controls telescopes, cameras, filter wheels, and focusers. Astrophotographers around the world use Ekos to automate their imaging sessions, including a critical feature called autoguiding. The Problem: Why Stars Get Streaked When you take a long-exposure photo of the night sky, your telescope mount needs to track the stars precisely.The mount has motors that rotate to compensate for Earth's rotation, but no mount is perfect. Gears have tiny imperfections, wind pushes the telescope tube, and gravity causes flexure as the telescope moves across the sky.