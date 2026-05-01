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Lots of Coverage About 9-Year-Old Linux Kernel Vulnerability (Privilege Escalation, Local)
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SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ SUSE responds to the copy.fail vulnerability
Copy Fail (tracked as CVE-2026-31431) is a critical vulnerability in the GNU/Linux kernel that allows a local non-root user to gain full root access to the system.
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Hot Hardware ☛ Critical Copy Fail Linux Flaw Lets Hackers Gain Root Access Across Major Distros
It's not often that a major vulnerability is found in the Linux kernel, but when it does happen, it demands attention. Such is the case with "Copy Fail", which has just been found and disclosed by researchers at Xint Code. The good news is that the attack currently a proof of concept that has yet to be seen in the wild, and patches for major Linux distributions are already in the works. The bad news is that the Copy Fail exploit only requires only a tiny 732-byte Python script, and highlights a vulnerability in "every Linux distribution shipped since 2017" that allows attackers to gain root access, making it possible to fully hijack a Linux system in seconds.
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Security Week ☛ ‘Copy Fail’ Logic Flaw in Linux Kernel Enables System Takeover
Affecting the kernel’s authencesn cryptographic template, the vulnerability was introduced in 2017 and impacts all distributions.
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OSTechNix ☛ Copy Fail: The 732-Byte Script That Roots Every Major Linux Systems
It allows an unprivileged user to trigger a deterministic 4-byte write into the kernel’s shared page cache, enabling them to corrupt the in-memory version of a setuid binary (like /usr/bin/su) to gain root access. Since the vulnerability targets the page cache (RAM) rather than the disk, the malicious modification is invisible to standard file integrity tools and does not persist after a reboot.
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Security Affairs ☛ Copy Fail: New Linux bug enables Root via page‑cache corruption
Linux flaw CVE‑2026‑31431, ‘Copy Fail,’ lets any local user write four bytes into page cache files, enabling easy escalation to root on major distros.
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HackRead ☛ 9-Year-Old Linux Kernel Vulnerability “Copy Fail” Enables Full Root Access
Offensive security research firm Theori discovered a bug in the Linux kernel that, surprisingly, has existed since 2017. The flaw, dubbed Copy Fail and tracked as CVE-2026-31431, allows a regular user to take total control of a computer system.
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Bleeping Computer ☛ New Linux ‘Copy Fail’ flaw gives hackers root on major distros
An exploit has been published for a local privilege escalation vulnerability dubbed “Copy Fail” that impacts Linux kernels released since 2017, allowing an unprivileged local attacker to gain root permissions.
The vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2026-31431 and was discovered by the offensive security company Theori, using its AI-driven pentesting platform Xint Code after scaning the Linux crypto/ sybsystem for about an hour.
Theori reported the finding to the Linux kernel security team on March 23, and patches became available within a week. Technical details and a proof-of-concept exploit for the flaw emerged publicly yesterday.
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Gov Info Sec News ☛ Linux 'Copy Fail' Flaw Delivers Root-Level Access to Distros
The Linux kernel needs to be patched to fix a vulnerability that exists in every distribution of the operating system created from 2017, onward. Successfully exploiting the flaw in the kernel's cryptography API would give an attacker root-level access to the operating system.
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Hacker News ☛ New Linux 'Copy Fail' Vulnerability Enables Root Access on Major Distributions
Cybersecurity researchers have disclosed details of a Linux local privilege escalation (LPE) flaw that could allow an unprivileged local user to obtain root.
The high-severity vulnerability tracked as CVE-2026-31431 (CVSS score: 7.8) has been codenamed Copy Fail by Xint.io and Theori.
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Cybernews ☛ One tiny exploit gives full Linux access: all kernels since 2017 are vulnerable
All Linux kernels released after 2017 are vulnerable to critical privilege escalation bugs. A tiny 732-byte exploit grants root privileges across all major Linux distributions, with containerized environments being especially vulnerable. The proof of concept and patches are publicly available.
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Security Boulevard ☛ Linux Kernel Flaw ‘Copy Fail’ Exposes Widespread Privilege Escalation Risk - Security Boulevard
A newly disclosed Linux kernel vulnerability is exposing a pathway for unprivileged users to gain full admin control on a wide range of systems. The flaw, identified as CVE-2026-31431 and dubbed Copy Fail, affects nearly all major Linux distros released over the past eight years.
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IT News AU ☛ 'Copy Fail' Linux privesc bug lay dormant in kernel since 2017 - iTnews
A logic flaw sitting undetected in the Linux kernel for nearly nine years lets any unprivileged local user gain root access on virtually every mainstream Linux distribution shipped since 2017, security researchers at Theori said.
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Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Critical kernel vulnerability affects a wide range of Linux distributions - Techzine Global
The vulnerability, known as Copy Fail and registered as CVE-2026-31431, resides in a cryptographic component of the kernel. Researchers at Theori discovered that a user without special privileges can make limited modifications to the so-called page cache of files. According to the company, this mechanism can be exploited to ultimately gain full system access.