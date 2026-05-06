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Inkscape 1.4.4 SVG Editor Released with a New Palette, Performance Improvements
Coming more than four months after Inkscape 1.4.3, the Inkscape 1.4.4 release introduces a new color palette for elementary OS, the ability to set a keyboard shortcut for the “Paste on page” feature, and adds support for the text rendering implementation to respect the language metadata for each tspan separately.
Inkscape 1.4.4 also adds a new button in the tool controls to rotate the selected star or polygon into an upright position and adds support for showing the correct size and position of the bounding boxes on the canvas when using the Layers and Objects dialog to move objects between groups.
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Inkscape 1.4.4 Released with New Palette & Performance Boost | UbuntuHandbook
Inkscape, the free open-source vector graphics editor, released new 1.4.4 version for Linux, Windows, and macOS users.
The new version of this GTK application introduced various stability fixes, some new features, and performance improvements.