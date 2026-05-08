Education: Rlang, Perl Toolchain Summit 2026, BSDCan 2026, and More

We are excited to introduce the new team of mentors for the rOpenSci 2026 Champions Program! This year we have eleven individuals committed to open science, bringing together a rich diversity of backgrounds and perspectives. The team is made up of people joining the program for the first time, former Champions returning as mentors, and experienced mentors from previous cohorts returning to continue to strengthen this community.

This year’s mentors come from a variety of disciplines and countries, and are active voices in the R community in Latin America and beyond. With their guidance, the new group of Champions will not only develop their projects, but also grow as leaders in open science and research software development.