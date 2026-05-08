news
Education: Rlang, Perl Toolchain Summit 2026, BSDCan 2026, and More
-
Rlang ☛ New Mentoring Team with Experienced Mentors and New Voices
We are excited to introduce the new team of mentors for the rOpenSci 2026 Champions Program! This year we have eleven individuals committed to open science, bringing together a rich diversity of backgrounds and perspectives. The team is made up of people joining the program for the first time, former Champions returning as mentors, and experienced mentors from previous cohorts returning to continue to strengthen this community.
This year’s mentors come from a variety of disciplines and countries, and are active voices in the R community in Latin America and beyond. With their guidance, the new group of Champions will not only develop their projects, but also grow as leaders in open science and research software development.
-
Perl ☛ Perl Toolchain Summit 2026 - Vienna
This year, I was once again honored to be invited to the Perl Toolchain Summit (PTS), held in Vienna. Following productive years in Lisbon and Leipzig, the CPAN Security Group (CPANSec) spent time discussing how to improve the security of the Perl and CPAN ecosystem.
-
BSDCan ☛ BSDCan 2026 all days
BSDCan Tuesday 2026-06-16: Preliminary
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ A day of big ideas at Coolest Projects USA Minnesota 2026
The event welcomed 65 participants and over 150 showcase visitors, with creators talking through their ideas, the challenges they had faced, and what they had learned along the way. Visitors explored the showcase, tried out hands-on activities, and connected with a community brought together by a want to celebrate the incredible things young people can do when given the opportunity.
-
Tor ☛ 3 Days of Fun with Tor | The Tor Project
We decided to do the next community gathering organized by us at the same location we used last year: Hylkedam, in Denmark. We knew it worked well, was sufficiently cheap, and we could likely cut down the overall planning overhead given our past experience there. And, indeed, planning was minimal, re-using much of the "playbook" we developed for our first meeting last year. We spent most of our preparation time on revamping our meeting website. We have a shiny new onionized space now, including a public mailing list!