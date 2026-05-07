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Applications: Optical Character Recognition, Inkscape 1.4.4, Package Management, and VPNs
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enhance Built-in Screenshot Tool with Annotation & OCR in Ubuntu 26.04
This tutorial shows how to enhance the default GNOME’s built-in screenshot tool with on-screen editing (annotation), OCR (Optical Character Recognition), and other basic features in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. GNOME, the default Ubuntu desktop, introduced built-in screenshot/screencast tool since version 42. It’s great but lacks features such as changing saving directory and image file format.
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Inkscape ☛ Inkscape 1.4.4 boosts performance and crushes crashes
Inkscape 1.4.4 is a regular maintenance update for the stable Inkscape 1.4.x line. It primarily fixes many crashes and bugs, but also boosts performance when handling many objects and brings two small new features.
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Make Use Of ☛ This Linux tool lets me mix distro packages without breaking everything
We’ve all been there once. Imagine going through the trouble of finding an app, only for it to turn out to be incompatible with your OS. Linux distributions can be terribly varied, and packages aren’t always compatible across distros.
Using a virtual machine would seem like the logical choice then, but setting it up is a hassle. Enter Distrobox, a tool that lets users run almost any Linux distribution within a containerized environment.
It’s been quite a handy tool, especially when attempting to get .deb and .rpm format files to work.
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TechRadar ☛ NymVPN finally brings split tunneling to Linux, and Android users get a new ad blocker — the tools are in beta, and the provider wants to hear how they work for you
NymVPN has rolled out its latest update, version v2026.8, bringing two features that users on specific platforms have been waiting for.
The headline additions are split tunneling on Linux and a built-in ad blocker on Android. The tools are both currently in beta, and the provider is eager to hear how they work for you.
While NymVPN is still building out its feature set and isn't quite at the level of the best VPN services on the market just yet, the team's regular cadence of updates keeps closing the gap.
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Tom's Guide ☛ ExpressVPN rolls out desktop update across Mac, Windows, and Linux – here's what's new