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Programming/Development: Multiplication Overflow, Godot, and Rust Versus C
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Daniel Lemire ☛ Checking multiplication overflow
Suppose that x is a variable of an unsigned type. In C/C++, it could be of type size_t for example. You have an expression like 6 * x and you want to know whether 6 * x overflows.
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Godot Engine ☛ Godot usage and engine growth
Godot adoption has rapidly increased in the last few years. Here is a look at the hard numbers.
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Rust
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CNX Software ☛ Study compares Rust and C languages for embedded firmware development
There’s a lot of hype around the Rust programming language, and I’m seeing it being adopted by various projects, not least the GNU/Linux kernel. However, so far it was unclear to me whether it was suitable for embedded firmware development since the hardware resources are limited on microcontrollers. A low memory and storage footprint is required, and optimal performance may also be important, for example, to lower the power consumption of battery-powered devices.
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