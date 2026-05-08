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KDE Frameworks 6.26 Improves Support for Kirigami and QtQuick-Based Apps
The KDE Frameworks 6.26 release is here to improve the appearance of the cross-fade transition when moving between pages in various Kirigami-based apps, and reduce the amount of blurriness seen in icons throughout QtQuick-based apps using the Kirigami.Icon component when using a low fractional scale factor like 150% or less.
This release also improves the dialog that asks users if they want to launch or edit an executable text file, so that it will no longer let you set it to always do that thing, which made .desktop files un-launchable for those who selected the option to always open those files in a text editor app. To return to the previous behavior, you can configure this feature in Dolphin’s settings.