news
Applications: Yazi the Terminal-based File Manager and LLMs Destroy a Linux Machine (or Virtual Machine)
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It's FOSS ☛ Yazi is the Terminal-based File Manager I Didn't Know I Needed
Yazi makes it easier to build your terminal-first workflow by giving you a pwoerful, featuree-rich file manager.
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XDA ☛ I let two local LLMs fight over how to optimize a Linux VM, and they destroyed it instead
Running a single local LLM on your own hardware is one thing. Running two of them at the same time, on the same machine, with shared access to a Linux box, is a different game. I've been spending a lot of time with Qwen and Gemma lately, and at some point I wanted to know what would happen if I stopped trying to be helpful to them and just let them be unhelpful to each other.