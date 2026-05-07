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Free and Open Source Software
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steamfetch - display your Steam stats - LinuxLinks
steamfetch is a terminal utility inspired by neofetch that presents Steam profile and library statistics in a styled command-line display.
It can show account information, playtime data, achievement progress, top played games, recently played games, and rare achievement details. The tool can also display a Steam avatar image in supported terminals, with fallback output for less capable terminal environments.
This is free and open source software.
LFK - TUI to navigate and manage Kubernetes clusters - LinuxLinks
LFK is a terminal user interface for navigating and managing Kubernetes clusters from the command line.
It focuses on keyboard-driven workflows for inspecting resources, switching contexts and namespaces, viewing logs and YAML, and running common cluster operations without leaving the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
Why I moved over to CachyOS from Manjaro - LinuxLinks
LinuxLinks has kindly given me the space to publish a semi-regular blog where I share my thoughts on open source, the Linux ecosystem, Windows, and other topics. It’s a place for my opinions and personal perspectives. As you might expect, everything I write here reflects my own views and prejudices.
I’ve been using Manjaro on and off for the past six months. There’s a lot to like about the distribution, but I decided to jump ship. After doing some research, I decided to try CachyOS, partly because LinuxLinks also seems to have moved over to this distribution.