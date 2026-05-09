news
Red Hat Leftovers
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Red Hat Official ☛ Your guide to Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA) at Red Hat Summit 2026 [Ed: Red Hat (IBM) as GAFAM reseller]
If you're new to the service, ROSA is a fully managed OpenShift platform, jointly engineered and supported by Red Hat and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It's a service that lets you build, deploy, and manage containerized, virtualized, and AI-enabled applications, providing the user with a consistent hybrid cloud experience while Red Hat and AWS handle the underlying infrastructure and operations.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Bringing new levels of security to the cloud-native frontier: Unified posture management and real-time protection
Palo Alto Networks and Red Hat have collaborated to deliver a deep, native integration that provides more consistent and comprehensive security capabilities across all Red Hat OpenShift environments, including containers, VMs, and AI deployments.
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Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat brings AI, virtualization and hybrid cloud under one platform [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored 'articles' about Red Hat, promoting slop nonsense]
Enterprise artificial intelligence is growing more complicated, and platform engineering is becoming the control layer that keeps it moving.
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Red Hat ☛ Federated identity across the hybrid cloud using zero trust workload identity manager
Modern organizations increasingly rely not on monolithic applications, but on smaller and more specialized systems and services that interact with each other. These assets may reside close by in the same operating environment, or in a totally different environment altogether—for instance, one may be in an on-premise datacenter and another in a public cloud. It's crucial that any interaction between resources be facilitated in a secure fashion, regardless of where they are running. Traditional mechanisms, such as username/password pairs (or access key/secret key pairs) are no longer sufficient, which makes alternative solutions necessary.