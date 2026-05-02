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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 02, 2026,

updated May 02, 2026



Quoting: Attack knocks Ubuntu websites, services and Snap store offline - OMG! Ubuntu —

The Ubuntu APT repos are not offline, as they’re mirrored across multiple locations, countries and servers, although the main archive.ubuntu.com is offline (at the time of writing). It’s still possible to download OS ISO images too, due to distributed mirrors/repos.

The Ubuntu OS is also not compromised or affected directly.

Websites and services which are offline (at the time of writing) include any website hitched to the main Ubuntu website including lists.ubuntu.com, security.ubuntu.com, login.ubuntu.com, archive.ubuntu.com and keyserver.ubuntu.com:11371.

The Livepatch API is impacted, as is Landscape, the maas.io website, launchpad.net and Canonical’s own website along with some subdomain services (contracts.canonical.com, portal.canonical.com), but not all.

Canonical don’t call it a DDoS, but they do say it is ‘sustained’. That points some sort of volumetric onslaught intentionally affecting availability. The who, how and (importantly) why is unknown, but a hacktivist group has reportedly claimed responsibility1.