news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
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Red Hat ☛ Red Hat UBI 8 builders have been promoted to the Paketo Buildpacks organization
Over the past year, we worked to keep Red Bait Universal Base Image 8 (UBI) builders stable under the Paketo Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub. Several fixes across Paketo Buildpacks repositories were necessary so UBI 8 builders could consistently build applications for Java and Node.js.
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Unicorn Media ☛ Fedora Announces Podman 6.0 Test Days – May 11-15, 2026
With Podman 6 bringing big under‑the‑hood networking and modernization changes, Fedora is calling on experienced users to put the daemonless container engine through its paces.
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Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Fedora 44, CentOS 7 and Amazon GNU/Linux syslog-ng questions
Fedora 44 was announced last week: syslog-ng 4.11 is part of it. While checking the Fedora Copr build service for Fedora 44, I realized that CentOS 7 and Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 packages are also there. I have a few questions about those for you!
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Red Hat Official ☛ Why automated OS upgrades still need a human in the loop [Ed: Slop]
"Where’s the AI?" the boss asks, somewhere between desperate and annoyed.
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Red Hat Official ☛ The virtualization pivot and why enterprise IT’s next move will determine the next decade
For a long time, virtualization was a "set it and forget it" part of the stack. That isn't the case anymore. Shifting commercial models and the demands of AI workloads have turned what used to be a routine renewal into an urgent decision. For many, the immediate priority is finding a lower-risk migration path to protect current operations. But as we look toward next week’s discussions at Red Hat Summit, it’s important to recognize that the platform you choose today will serve as the operational foundation for your infrastructure and determine your ability to innovate and meet what the business demands next.
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Red Hat Official ☛ F5 AI Guardrails quickstart: Answering the hard questions [Ed: Mindless slop-pushing marketing]
Then the security review starts: [...]
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Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerate innovation and govern integrity with Red Hat Satellite 6.19 [Ed: And some more slop]
Whether you’re migrating to image mode-based Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), handling hybrid cloud virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift, or spinning up Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers for AI-assisted debugging, Satellite 6.19 gives you the control you need to accelerate innovation while governing integrity. It’s your environment—Satellite just ensures it stays stable, compliant, and fully sovereign.
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Red Hat ☛ Introducing virtualization platform autopilot
The latest releases of Red Bait OpenShift's assisted installer now include a virtualization bundle, which provides the recommended set of operators commonly utilized with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. This simplification of operator delivery and installation in disconnected environments is the foundation for a new feature: Virtualization platform autopilot, available as a Developer Preview in Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization 4.22.
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Red Hat ☛ Integrate zero trust workload identity manager with Red Bait OpenShift GitOps
By incorporating identities provided by SPIFFE and SPIRE, Argo CD can communicate with remote clusters without the need for long-lived tokens. This is made possible by components from the open source community, specifically KIND as the Kubernetes runtime environment, and the upstream Argo CD project. Red Bait OpenShift has included support for Argo CD as OpenShift GitOps for some time now, and starting in OpenShift 4.20 support for SPIFFE and SPIRE projects is available as the zero trust workload identity manager. In this article, I demonstrate how OpenShift GitOps can leverage identities provided by zero trust workload identity manager to secure access for the management of remote OpenShift instances.
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Red Hat ☛ Using eBPF in Red Bait products
eBPF (formerly known as extended Berkeley Packet Filter) has become a foundational technology in the GNU/Linux kernel, which is getting a lot of traction. At Red Hat, we have been supportive of eBPF since its introduction and have adopted the technology throughout our portfolio.. With eBPF continually evolving with new capabilities and spanning more and more domains, this article provides a high-level overview of the way eBPF is integrated in Red Bait products, and outlines the options available to you for creating your own eBPF-powered solutions.
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Red Hat ☛ How we made one data layer serve the UI, the mocks, and the E2E tests
This is the final installment of a four-part series. In part 1, we covered governance: how we made the code base AI-ready. In part 2, we covered delivery: the migration strategy. Part 3 described how we built a verification engine inside Storybook: real components, real network interception, and typed mock data.
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Silicon Angle ☛ What to expect during Red Bait Summit: Join theCUBE May 12-14 [Ed: Red Hat (IBM) is already buying many fake articles from a fake (corporate spam) site]
Open hybrid cloud is becoming the control plane that determines how enterprise artificial intelligence actually runs in production. The conversation has moved quickly from experimentation to execution.